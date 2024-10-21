Komets Hunt Down Heartlanders

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets opened their 73rd season with two wins on the road against the Iowa Heartlanders. The team returns to Fort Wayne for the home opener on October 25, against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m., and faces off against the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, October 26, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 10/18 at Iowa FW 6 - IWA 5 W

Sat. 10/19 at Iowa FW 2 - IWA 1 OTW

About last week -

After falling into a 4-1 deficit halfway through the second period of the season-opening game, veteran Anthony Petruzzelli started the Komet rally with a goal at 14:20 of the second frame. Petruzzelli, along with Brannon McManus, set up Yanick Turcotte's goal at 17:53 to get the Komets within one. In the third, defenseman Kyle Mayhew tallied two goals in less than four minutes to put the Komets up 5-4. Rookie Austen Swankler scored at the 16:12 mark to put the Komets up by a pair of goals. With Jack Gorniak in the penalty box, the Heartlanders pulled goalie Kyle McClellan for the extra skater. Jack O'Brien turned it into a one-goal affair with a strike at 18:04. Rookie goaltender Connor Ungar took care of the final minutes, ultimately making 27 saves on 32 shots for the win in his pro-debut.

On Saturday, Iowa goalie William Rousseau blanked the Komets until the halfway mark of the second period when Austen Swankler scored his second goal of the weekend at 10:32. Iowa's Matthew Sop was awarded a penalty shot late in the third period, scoring at 17:41. The contest went to overtime where the game was decided by an Alex Aleardi goal at 3:20. Brett Brochu made 30 saves on 31 shots for the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games, Swankler (2g), Aleardi (2g), Tufto (3a)

Goals: 2 games, Swankler (2g), Aleardi (2g)

Assists: 2 games, Tufto (3a)

Road Points: 2 games, Swankler (2g), Aleardi (2g), Tufto (3a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Swankler (2g), Aleardi (2g)

Road Assists: 2 games, Tufto (3a)

Komet leaders-

Points: Aleardi, Swankler, Tufto (3pt)

Goals: Mayhew, Aleardi, Swankler (2g)

Assists: Tufto (3a)

Power Play Goals: Aleardi, Mayhew (1g)

Game Winning Goals: Aleardi, Swankler (1g)

Shots: Ganske (12)

PIM: Gorniak (4)

Plus/Minus: Swankler, Petruzzelli (+3)

Road Points: Aleardi, Swankler, Tufto (3pt)

Road Goals: Mayhew, Aleardi, Swankler (2g)

Road Assists: Tufto (3a)

Goaltenders

Appearances: 1, Ungar, Brochu

Wins: 1, Ungar, Brochu

Saves: 30, Brochu

Goals against Avg: 0.95, Brochu

Save percentage: .964, Brochu

Special K's-Last week, the Komets had eight power plays and scored twice while giving up one goal in five short-handed situations.

Next week - The Komets open the home portions of their schedule versus Cincinnati on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. and host Kalamazoo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Icing the puck -

The last time the Komets opened a season 2-0-0 was the 2019-2020 season. The team is 21-15-0-4 all-time when opening the season on the road. The Komets surrendered a goal on a penalty shot on Saturday on the road for the first time since November 9th, 2016, 4-3 OTL at Tulsa. The Komets and Hearlanders will not face each other again until March with a three-game series at Iowa.

Upcoming Promotions

Opening Night, Friday, October 25th - It's the most anticipated night of the season! Be there for Opening Night, presented by Fan Cave Tickets! The first 6,000 fans through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Glow Wands to create an atmosphere you won't want to miss!

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Halloween Costume Parade, Saturday, October 26th-Don't miss this fan-favorite event! Wear your Halloween costume to the game and go on the ice for a parade during the first intermission!

Kids Seat Free Night- Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WXKE-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 FM WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com

