Thunder Weekly, October 21, 2024

WICHTIA, Kan. - Wichita opened the season last weekend against Kansas City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES -
Friday, October 18
Kansas City at Wichita, 5-3 L recap
Saturday, October 19
Wichita at Kansas City, 5-4 L recap
THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)
Friday, October 25
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen
Saturday, October 26
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen
WICHITA
HOME: 0-1-0-0
AWAY: 0-1-0-0
OVERALL: 0-2-0-0
Last 10: 0-2-0-0
Streak: 0-2-0-0
Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 0 points
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Stinil, 2
Assists: Dickman, 2
Points: Stinil, 3
+/-: Jones, +2
PIM: Boucher, 15
HOCKEY IS HERE - Wichita kicked off the 2024-25 season with a pair of games against the Kansas City Mavericks. On Friday, the Mavericks held a one-goal lead into the third period before prevailing, 5-3. On Saturday, Kansas City jumped out to a 4-0 advantage before Wichita stormed back to tie it in the second. The Mavericks scored with just over a minute to go in regulation and held on for a 5-4 victory.
STREAKING - Michal Stinil is off to a hot start. He tallied a goal and an assist on Friday and recorded another on Saturday night. Dating back to the end of last season, Stinil has points in seven-straight games (3g, 6a).
THE DOC - Dominic Dockery helped get the Thunder back in the game on Friday night. He recorded his first goal since April 1, 2023 against Utah. Dockery, who was named by the PHPA as the Best Defensive Defensemen last year, has points in back-to-back games.
SECONDS - Wichita was trailing 4-0 in the second period, but fought back to tie the game on Saturday night. The Thunder scored three goals in 1:57 to pull within one and added the game-tying goal from Nolan Burke just seven minutes later. Through two games, Wichita has scored five of its seven goals in the second period.
FIRSTS - Carter Jones played in his first pro game on Saturday night and made an immediate impact. He nearly scored his first pro goal and made a terrific pass to Nolan Burke in the second that tied the game at four, earning his first pro assist.
MILESTONE WATCH - Several Thunder players are nearing milestones. Jay Dickman is six games away from 300 in his ECHL career. Peter Bates is four points away from 100 ECHL points. Michal Stinil is nearing 200 ECHL games (currently at 186) and 200 ECHL points (currently with 179). Jake Wahlin is one point away from 100 ECHL points.
HOME COOKIN' - Wichita begins the season with a heavy dose of home games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder play just three road games from the start of the season to November 13, which equates to eight home games. In the month of November, Wichita plays at home 12 times, which is by far the most in any month this season.
THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for fifth with three points and tied for third with two goals...Dillon Boucher is tied for second with 15 penalty minutes...Dominic Dockery is tied for fifth with two points...Wichita is second in the league, averaging 18.5 penalty minutes per game...
Wichita returns home on Friday, October 25 for QuikTrip Buy In Night. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location for your complimentary vouchers that are good for an upper-level ticket while supplies last. Fans can redeem the vouchers at the Thunder office, online by scanning the QR code or bringing it to the box office the night of the game.
