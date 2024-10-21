ECHL Transactions - October 21

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 21, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Dilan Peters, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

delete Jamie Engelbert, F traded to South Carolina

delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford

delete Brett Budgell, F loaned to Hartford

add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Kristian Hufsky, G added as EBUG

Florida:

add Kyle Betts, F signed contract

Delete Kyle Betts, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve

delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa

Savannah:

add Riley Hughes, F assigned by Charlotte

delete Riese Gaber, F recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

add Jamie Engelbert, F acquired from Bloomington

delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

add Justin Robbins, G signed contract

delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled to Henderson

delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Josh Nodler, F signed contract

delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapids

delete Gabriel Seger, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

delete Hunter Jones, G recalled by Laval

delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

add Reid Petryk, F signed contract

delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Luke Lush, G transferred from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Griffin Luce, D returned from loan by Hartford

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve

