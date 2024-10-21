ECHL Transactions - October 21
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 21, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Dilan Peters, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
delete Jamie Engelbert, F traded to South Carolina
delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford
delete Brett Budgell, F loaned to Hartford
add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Hartford
Cincinnati:
add Kristian Hufsky, G added as EBUG
Florida:
add Kyle Betts, F signed contract
Delete Kyle Betts, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve
delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa
Savannah:
add Riley Hughes, F assigned by Charlotte
delete Riese Gaber, F recalled by Charlotte
South Carolina:
add Jamie Engelbert, F acquired from Bloomington
delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
add Justin Robbins, G signed contract
delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled to Henderson
delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Josh Nodler, F signed contract
delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapids
delete Gabriel Seger, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
delete Hunter Jones, G recalled by Laval
delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
add Reid Petryk, F signed contract
delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Luke Lush, G transferred from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Griffin Luce, D returned from loan by Hartford
delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve
