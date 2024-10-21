Parker Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for October 19-22, 2024

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that Parker Gahagen has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 19-22, 2024. It is the sixth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

In two starts, Gahagen posted a 2-0 record, 1.50 goals-against average and a .932 save-percentage after he stopped 19 shots in a 3-2 win at Trois-Rivières on Friday and made 22 saves in a 2-1 victory at Worcester on Sunday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Gahagen has appeared in 116 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Utah, Florida, Jacksonville and Reading, posting a career record of 70-30-7 with 11 shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. He has also seen action in 30 career AHL games with San Jose, Toronto, Colorado, Milwaukee and Lehigh Valley going 12-12-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

A native Amherst, New York, Gahagen is the first Royals goaltender to receive the weekly honor since Pat Nagle earned the selection for the week of January 9-15, 2023, which was Nagle's seventh ECHL Goaltender of the Week selection. Gahagen is the 19th Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 25th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-three year history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky and Pat Nagle.

