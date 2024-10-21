Grizzlies Acquire Forward Reed Lebster in Trade with Florida
October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Reed Lebster as well as future considerations and the playing rights to forward Matthew Wedman in a trade with the Florida Everblades for the playing rights to forward Kyle Betts.
Lebster appeared in 5 playoff games for the 2024 Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. Lebster played at UMass-Amherst for four seasons from 2019-2023, scoring 28 goals and 29 assists. Lebster transferred to Michigan State University for the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games. Lebster will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies.
In a separate roster move forward Keaton Mastrodonato was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
The Grizzlies home opening weekend presented by Smith's is on November 1-2 vs Allen. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
