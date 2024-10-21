Grizzlies Acquire Forward Reed Lebster in Trade with Florida

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Reed Lebster as well as future considerations and the playing rights to forward Matthew Wedman in a trade with the Florida Everblades for the playing rights to forward Kyle Betts.

Lebster appeared in 5 playoff games for the 2024 Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. Lebster played at UMass-Amherst for four seasons from 2019-2023, scoring 28 goals and 29 assists. Lebster transferred to Michigan State University for the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games. Lebster will wear number 17 for the Grizzlies.

In a separate roster move forward Keaton Mastrodonato was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The Grizzlies home opening weekend presented by Smith's is on November 1-2 vs Allen. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm.

