Knight Monsters Announce Team Captains for Inaugural Season

October 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today their team captains for the 2024-25 season.

Longtime NHL and AHL veteran Luke Adam was named captain, and Anthony Collins and Logan Nelson have been named alternate captains.

Adam, who will wear number 19, has played abroad for the past eight years, skating seven seasons in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from 2016-2023, and splitting time last year with HC Plzeņ in Czechia and HC Banska Bystrica in Slovakia. He has played 86 games at the NHL level and scored 26 points (15g, 11a) after being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2008.

In three separate seasons, twice at the AHL level with Rochester, he has been an alternate captain. This season is his first appointment as a team captain.

Collins, jersey number 48, has been in the ECHL for 11 years, and played under Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh last season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. In 538 career ECHL games, he has racked up 88 points (33g, 55a) across nine different teams.

Nelson will wear 28 and was a 2012 draft pick by Buffalo, has been an alternate captain with the Rapid City Rush for the past three seasons, where he was also a top-three scorer each year. He earned a five-game call up to the Tucson Roadrunners in 2022.

Nelson and Collins have been on the same team five times in the ECHL, the most recent of which being with the Atlanta Gladiators during the 2019-2020 season.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

