Worcester Railers Acquire Goaltender Jimmy Poreda from Tulsa Oilers

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Jimmy Poreda from the Tulsa Oilers for cash considerations.

Jimmy Poreda, 26, began the 2021-22 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) appearing in 12 games posting a (9-2-1-0) record with a 1.75 GAA and a .939 SV%. The Tonawanda, NY native then signed an ECHL contract with Worcester on Dec. 8 and saw action in four games going (1-3-0-0) with a 3.83 GAA and a .883 SV%. The 6-foot-3, 204lb goaltender was released by Worcester on Jan. 11 and then claimed off waivers the following day by the Tulsa Oilers.

Earlier today Ken Appleby was reassigned by the New York Islanders (NHL) to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) leaving Colten Ellis and Jimmy Poreda as the two netminders on the Railers current roster.

HOME THREE-IN-THREE WEEKEND

Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Wings: 2-3-4-5 Friday featuring $2 popcorn, $3 sodas, $4 nachos, and $5 Bud Lights (12 oz.) in the Bud Light Lounge!

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Wings: Join us for Star Wars Night presented by Cornerstone Bank! The first 2,000 fans will receive a Master TRAX bobblehead!

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Wings: Grab the kids and head to the DCU Center for Kids Giveaway Sunday! The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a pair of thundersticks. Purchase 4 tickets to the game and receive a $20 food voucher for just $68!

Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv. Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com.

