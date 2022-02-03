Lewis Zerter-Gossage Returned to Mariners

February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - February 3, 2022 - Forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage returned to the Mariners from a loan to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday. Zerter-Gossage had been with the Roadrunners since mid-November, shortly following his historic game at the Cross Insurance Arena on November 12th.

The 26-year-old Zerter-Gossage returned to Maine for his second stint, signing a free agent deal in the summer. He previously played for the Mariners while under contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2019-20 season. After spending the 2020-21 season in Germany, Zerter-Gossage returned to the ECHL in a big way, scoring seven goals and adding five assists in his first seven games of 2021-22. Six of those points came on November 12th at the Cross Insurance Arena when he scored five goals in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The five goals and six points were both Mariners single-game franchise records. After playing one more game in Maine, Zerter-Gossage was loaned to Tucson on November 15th.

In eight games with the Roadrunners, Zerter-Gossage registered two assists. He's played 38 career games in the AHL between Hartford and Tucson, and 28 in the ECHL with the Mariners and Reading Royals. Zerter-Gossage, a native of Montreal, QC, is a former captain at Harvard University.

The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, will play their 2nd game of a three game set against the Trois-Rivieres Lions in Quebec tonight at 7 PM. The series finale is Saturday. After a trip to Newfoundland, the Mariners make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th against the Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.