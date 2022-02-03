Lewis Zerter-Gossage Returned to Mariners
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - February 3, 2022 - Forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage returned to the Mariners from a loan to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday. Zerter-Gossage had been with the Roadrunners since mid-November, shortly following his historic game at the Cross Insurance Arena on November 12th.
The 26-year-old Zerter-Gossage returned to Maine for his second stint, signing a free agent deal in the summer. He previously played for the Mariners while under contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2019-20 season. After spending the 2020-21 season in Germany, Zerter-Gossage returned to the ECHL in a big way, scoring seven goals and adding five assists in his first seven games of 2021-22. Six of those points came on November 12th at the Cross Insurance Arena when he scored five goals in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The five goals and six points were both Mariners single-game franchise records. After playing one more game in Maine, Zerter-Gossage was loaned to Tucson on November 15th.
In eight games with the Roadrunners, Zerter-Gossage registered two assists. He's played 38 career games in the AHL between Hartford and Tucson, and 28 in the ECHL with the Mariners and Reading Royals. Zerter-Gossage, a native of Montreal, QC, is a former captain at Harvard University.
The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, will play their 2nd game of a three game set against the Trois-Rivieres Lions in Quebec tonight at 7 PM. The series finale is Saturday. After a trip to Newfoundland, the Mariners make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th against the Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
