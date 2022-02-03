Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the game originally scheduled against the Florida Everblades for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center will now be played at 12 p.m. that day.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the game will be able to use their tickets to enter Amway Center at 11 a.m. for the noon start.

The game will also serve as a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs of tickets are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one, get-one ticket offer for the game. To learn more, visit vystarcu.org/solarbears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beers against the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

