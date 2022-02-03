Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina

February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to South Carolina by Washington.

Shepard, 26, earned three call ups to the Hershey Bears this season as well as time on the Washington Capitals taxi squad after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason. The netminder posted a record of 3-4-2 with a 3.43 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in nine appearances with the Stingrays. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound goaltender has played four games between the pipes with Hershey, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Cohasset, Minn., native spent the last two seasons split between South Carolina and Hershey, eventually helping to guide the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals. In 21 games with the Rays last year, Shepard posted a 12-6-2 record to go along with a 2.55 goals against average and .922 save percentage. With the Bears last season, Shepard appeared in three games, boasting a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

The Stingrays are back in action this Saturday, February 5th as the team plays a solo game against the intra-state rival, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.