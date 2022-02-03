Oilers Trade Jimmy Poreda to Worcester for Cash Considerations
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the trade of Jimmy Poreda to the Worcester Railers for cash considerations.
Poreda, a 26-year-old rookie, appeared in four games for Worcester this season prior to joining the Oilers. He then appeared in one game for Tulsa.
The Buffalo, NY native played in 12 games during the 2021-22 season for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, before beginning his ECHL career.
Tulsa heads to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday, Feb. 4 to face the Allen Americans, starting a three-game weekend. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
