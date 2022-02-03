Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by FedEx

February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Jacksonville Icemen (22-13-2-1, 47 points, .618 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (26-13-2-1, 55 points, .655 Win %) Thurday, February 3, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

The Grizzlies host the Jacksonville Icemen for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx on February 3-4 at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies will recognize those who are fighting cancer and remember those we have lost.

Battle of First Place Teams

It's the first of a 2-game series against the Icemen. It's the first ever meeting between the clubs. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions as Utah has a .655 points percentage to lead the Mountain Division and the Icemen lead the South Division with .618 points %.

Road Trip Recap

Utah picked up 3 of a possible 6 standings points in the Sunshine State. Luke Martin scored the game winning goal 1:27 into overtime on January 31 at Orlando to give Utah a 3-2 win.

January 26, 2022 - Utah 2 Florida 5 - D'Astous 1 goal, 1 assist. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Trey Bradley 1 goal. Florida was led by Alex Aleardi, who had 1 goal, 1 assist. Jake Jaremko had 3 assists. Blake Winiecki scored his league leading 19th goal.

January 27, 2022 - Utah 3 Orlando 4 (OT) - Orlando won 4-3 in overtime as Tristin Langan scored 3:06 in. Solar Bears led 3-0 after 1 period. Quinn Ryan scored his 10th of the year 12:52 into the second period. Brian Bowen scored a power play goal 15:52 into the second. Bowen redirected a Luke Martin shot with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Orlando outshot Utah 34 to 27. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

January 31, 2022 - Utah 3 Orlando 2 (Overtime) - Brian Bowen and Trey Bradley scored 2nd period goals. Luke Martin won the game 1:27 into overtime. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 33. Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play. Joe Garreffa scored both of Orlando's goals.

Successful January for Utah

Utah went 8-3-1-1 in 13 games in January. D'Astous and Ben Tardif each had identical stat lines as both scored 3 goals and 10 assists in the month to lead Utah. Luke Martin had 12 points in January (4 goals, 8 assists, +12). Brian Bowen led Utah with 7 goals in January. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 6 goals in January. D'Astous scored the game winning goal with 1.7 seconds left in regulation on Jan. 5 at Idaho. Martin scored the game winner 1.27 into overtime in the final game of the month on Jan. 31. Utah did a good job protecting home ice as they were 5-1 at home.

Goal Scorers in the Month of January

7: Brian Bowen

6: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley.

4: Mason Mannek, Luke Martin, Tyler Penner

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Quinn Ryan, Ben Tardif

2: Zac Robbins

1: Nick Henry, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simeone.

Transactions: Trent Miner Returns from Colorado

Goaltender Trent Miner was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. With Utah this season he has a 10-4 record in 14 games with a .923 save percentage and a 2.25 goals against average. Trent will turn 21 on February 5th. He is in the first year of a 3 year NHL Entry Level contract.

Recent Transactions

February 2, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah.

January 28 2022 - Andrew Nielsen Reassigned to Colorado (AHL). Released from contract.

January 24, 2022 - Peyton Jones reassigned to Utah. Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado.

January 22, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 62 to 36 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 476 to 430 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 50.

Double Digit Goal Club

Quinn Ryan scored his 10th goal of the season on January 27th at Orlando. Ryan is the 8th Grizzlies skater to score 10 or more goals this season.

Players with 10 or more Goals

15: Brian Bowen, Charle-Edouard D'Astous

13: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Mason Mannek

11: Tyler Penner

10: Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 25-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-8. Utah is 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 15 goals and 34 points. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals and is 3rd in shots with 119. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher are tied with Florida's John McCarron for the league lead in shorthanded goals with 4. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +24. Brian Bowen is 5th in the league in shots with 136.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

This Week's Games

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx is at Maverik Center on February 3-4 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Jacksonville is in first place in the South division.

Thursday - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, February 4, 2022 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 26-13-2-1

Home record: 15-5. Utah has outscored opponents 77 to 51 at home.

Road record: 11-8-2-1

Win percentage: .655. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 55.

Last 10: 6-2-1-1.

Goals per game: 3.50 (Tied 3rd) Goals for: 147.

Goals against per game: 3.02 (10th) Goals Against: 127.

Shots per game: 33.02 (5th)

Shots against per game: 30.57 (11th)

Power Play: 22 for 125 - 17.6 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 126 for 166- 75.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 598. 14.24 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 16 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 11-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 18 of 42 games this season. Utah is 15-7-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 8-2-2-1. 13 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 12 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen/Charle-Edouard D'Astous (15).

Assists: Ben Tardif (21)

Points: D'Astous (34)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+24) - Leads League.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (12)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (136)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (10 for 47). 21.3 %. - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (4).

Wins: Trent Miner (10).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 32 62 49 4 0 147 Utah Grizzlies 448 476 438 25 1390

Opposition 43 36 45 2 1 127 Opposition 421 430 419 13 1286

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brian Bowen (2), Trey Bradley, Luke Martin (1)

Assist Streaks: Bowen, D'Astous, Mason Mannek, Zac Robbins (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (4), Bowen, Martin (2)

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 3 assists in his last 12 games.

Brian Bowen has 7 goals in his last 8 games. 18 of his 25 points have been at Maverik Center. 11 of his 15 goals have been at home. 7 of his 10 assists have been at home.

Ben Tardif has a point in 15 of his 24 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 9 of his last 15 games. Tardif has 13 points in 13 games in January (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +1 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 10 of his last 13 games. He has a point in 23 different games for Utah this season. In 12 games in January D'Astous has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous has 53 shots on goal in 12 games in January.

Luke Martin has 12 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 8 assists). Martin was is a +12 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 10 of his last 14. Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +24.

Mason Mannek has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists). Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 7.

Tyler Penner has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists).

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 16 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-3 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 62 to 36 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 25-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 77 to 51 at home this season. Utah's 144 goals are the most in the league. Their 55 standings points are the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 13-4-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 7-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 7 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 19-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 8-2-2-1 in one goal games.

