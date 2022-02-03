Solar Bears Chances Smothered by Gahagen in 4-1 Loss to Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Odeen Tufto scored on his team's first shot of the game to give the Orlando Solar Bears (20-16-3-0) a 1-0 lead, but Parker Gahagen stopped the next 42 shots Orlando threw his way, and the Solar Bears fell to the Florida Everblades (23-13-3-3) by a 4-1 decision Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tufto knocked in his second of the season after Luck McInnis sent a pass from the left point across to Tufto at the right circle, and he smacked the loose puck past a sprawled Gahagen less than three and a half minutes into the game. Tye Felhaber, making his Solar Bears debut, also assisted on the goal.

Russell Jordan tied the score late in the frame, and Blake Winiecki scored the eventual game-winner in the second period on a broken play, beating Brad Barone to make it 2-1.

In the third period, Orlando was unable to convert on a 5-on-3 man advantage, only to see the Everblades capitalize on a later 5-on-3 of their own, when John McCarron scored to put Florida ahead 3-1; McCarron added an empty-net goal late in the game to cap the scoring.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Odeen Tufto (2) at 1:45. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Tye Felhaber.

FLA Goal: Russell Jordan (1) at 18:37. Assisted by Jake Jaremko and Dylan Vander Esch.

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 11

2nd Period

FLA Goal: Blake Winiecki (20) at 16:27.

SHOTS: ORL 18, FLA 5

3rd Period

FLA Goal: John McCarron (17) [PP] at 8:48. Assisted by Stefan Leblanc and Alex Aleardi.

FLA Goal: John McCarron (18) [EN]

SHOTS: ORL 17, FLA 8

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 20-for-23

FLA: Parker Gahagen, 42-for-43

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 15-2-1-0 when scoring first.

Joe Garreffa matched a season-high for the Solar Bears with nine shots on goal.

The Solar Bears' 18 shots in the second period matched their season-high for shots in the second frame; their 17 shots in the third period set a new season-high for the third.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

