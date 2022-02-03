Royals Open Series with Growlers for First Place in the North Division

Reading Royals defenseman Patrick McNally vs. the Newfoundland Growlers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Browns Centre in St.Johns, Newfoundland. This is the sixth of nine meetings between the two teams this season.

Kirk MacDonald talks with Erik Jesberger before the Royals take on the Growlers.

The Royals last saw the Growlers in the early days of December, taking two of three games on the road. Reading defeated Newfoundland, 4-2, in their last face off on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Frank DiChiara opened the scoring with a goal early in the second period. He sped into the zone and behind the defense swatted at the puck multiple times before it squeaked by Cormier to make it 1-0. Later in the period, DiChiara skated in from the left side of the zone before cutting into the low slot. He lost control of the puck but fooled Cormier in the process, and Brayden Low connected with it while positioned underneath the goal line to send it in the net, 2-0.

Marcus Power connected on the power play under a minute later to cut the Royals' lead in half, 2-1. Orin Centazzo lit the lamp for the Growlers as well in the third period. However, Brad Morrison took over the third period offensively for Reading lead scoring two goals in the final frame. Morrison scored his first goal as a Royals player seconds into the third period. He later sealed the game with a solo effort for an empty netter.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division and begin a three-game series with the second place Newfoundland Growlers Thursday, Feb. 3. Reading holds a 18-9-5-1 record with a .636 win percentage. They sit above the Growlers with a .621 win percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières hoisting a .597 win percentage in third and Maine holding fourth place at .527. Adirondack jumps back up to fifth place posting a .471 win percentage while Worcester falls back down into last place with a .457 win percentage in 35 games.

UPCOMING GAMES:

HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Ice Angel trading card giveaway

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren

Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211

PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22

Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates

Specialty Jersey

Infinity Scarf giveaway

Pink ice

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

