Kyle Marino Reassigned by Chicago Wolves to Steelheads
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kyle Marino has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Chicago Wolves ahead of their weekend series in Wichita, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.
Marino, 25, completed his third stint with AHL Chicago this season, playing four games during his last recall and has 39 penalty minutes in nine games in the 2021-22 campaign. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native has boasted four goals and three assists for seven points through 12 games with the Steelheads this year, including points in four of his last six games and leading the team in game-winning goals with three. Over his ECHL career between the Steelheads and Wheeling Nailers, Marino has posted 13 points (5-8-13) with 105 penalty minutes in 39 contests.
Prior to his professional career, Marino played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks while serving as an assistant captain in his final two years, tallying 27 points (9-18-27) with 198 penalty minutes in 101 games.
The Steelheads open a three-game, three-day weekend against the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 against the Tulsa Oilers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
