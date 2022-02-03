Americans Winning Streak Ends at Three

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night, dropping a 3-1 game to the Wichita Thunder.

Wichita scored one goal in each period, The biggest coming in the final minute of the second period when Billy Exell scored on a two-on-one break beating Hayden Lavigne to the blocker side for his third goal of the season. That goal would hold up as the eventual game winner in a 3-1 loss.

"We didn't work hard enough tonight," said Americans forward Tyler Poulsen, in an interview on the Americans broadcast. It's frustrating to give one away on our home ice. You hope to build on what we did last weekend, and then don't get the job done."

Paulsen, who is dealing with a lower-body injury, will miss some time after this weekend's games against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Americans are still playing without several key players who are on the injured list. Head Coach Steve Martinson said today all injured players will be back by the middle of next week.

Wichita outshot the Americans 33-to-29 for the game. They are 3-2-0 this season in Allen. The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Chad Costello, on a day he was named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week was held without a point.

The homestand concludes on Friday night against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

