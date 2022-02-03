Steelheads Alum Pat Nagle Represents Team USA at Beijing Olympics

BOISE, Idaho - Former Idaho Steelheads goaltender Pat Nagle has been selected to represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics beginning this week. Nagle is the first Steelheads alum to represent the country at an Olympics event.

Nagle, 34, played with the Steelheads during the 2013-14 season in his second year of professional play, posting a 23-14-4 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage with one shutout through 43 regular season games. In his lone season in Idaho, the Bloomfield, Mich. native owns the ninth-most minutes played (1,279), a share of the ninth-best save percentage and 11th-most wins for a career in the Steelheads ECHL era while leading the Steelheads in wins and save percentage in that campaign.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has had a strong ECHL career beginning in the 2011-12 season with the Florida Everblades and has also appeared with the Fort Wayne Komets, Toledo Walleye, and most recently the Reading Royals. In 340 ECHL games, Nagle has earned 198 wins and a career 2.59 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with 17 shutouts and 19,574 minutes played. In the postseason, he has a 42-28-0 record and a 2.26 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage with five shutouts in 73 games. In his 11 professional seasons, Nagle has also played 50 AHL games across nine different teams including the Texas Stars and his most recent team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Nagle is the eldest member of a young U.S. Olympic Team with 10 professional players and is just one of two within the North American professional ranks. Six players have NHL experience on the roster: Ken Agostino, Steven Kampfer, Andy Miele, Brian O'Neill, Nick Shore, and David Warsofsky. There are also two former first-round picks from the 2020 NHL Draft - Jake Sanderson (fifth overall) and Brendan Brisson (29th overall) - as well as the second overall pick in last year's draft: Matty Beniers.

Follow Nagle's Olympic journey with coverage of the men's ice hockey events on the NBC family of networks and NBCOlympics.com.

