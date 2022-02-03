Lions Lose in OT to Mariners

Tonight was the second game of the three-game series against the Maine Mariners. The Lions' Dylan Labbé scored the only goal of the first period with assists going to Justin Ducharme and Jonathan Joannette.

Less than a minute into the second period the Mariners' Nick Master beat Lions goalkeeper Tristan Bérubé to even the score at 1-1. It turned out to be the only goal of the period.

No goals scored in the third period meant overtime beckoned. Taking advantage of a tripping penalty called on the Lions' Anthony Nellis, Maine's Zack Malatesta scored on the power play to give the Mariners a 2-1 victory.

The Lions conclude their three-game homestand against the Mariners on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and FloSports.

