Lions Lose in OT to Mariners
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Tonight was the second game of the three-game series against the Maine Mariners. The Lions' Dylan Labbé scored the only goal of the first period with assists going to Justin Ducharme and Jonathan Joannette.
Less than a minute into the second period the Mariners' Nick Master beat Lions goalkeeper Tristan Bérubé to even the score at 1-1. It turned out to be the only goal of the period.
No goals scored in the third period meant overtime beckoned. Taking advantage of a tripping penalty called on the Lions' Anthony Nellis, Maine's Zack Malatesta scored on the power play to give the Mariners a 2-1 victory.
The Lions conclude their three-game homestand against the Mariners on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and FloSports.
