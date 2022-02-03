Lions and Mariners: Second Game in Two Nights
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions hit the Colisée Vidéotron ice last night for the first time in 2022. It was the start of a three-game series against the Maine Mariners, with the New Englanders eking out a 3-2 win.
Game Two at the Colisée Vidéotron is set for tonight with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Although the game will be played behind closed doors, it will be available on TVA Sports, 106.9 FM and FloSports.
Players to watch
Lions forward Anthony Nellis scored his tenth goal of the season last night
Maine forward Cameron Askew has 16 points in 34 games
