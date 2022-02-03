Wichita Claims 3-1 Win over Allen on Wednesday Night

ALLEN, TX - Wichita began a busy week on Wednesday night, knocking off Allen, 3-1, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Billy Exell and Jay Dickman each had two points while Evan Buitenhuis made 28 saves in the winning effort.

Tyler Jeanson got things started at 18:31 of the first period. He stepped around a defenseman, skated up the left wing and fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Hayden Lavigne to make it 1-0.

Exell extended the lead to 2-0 late in the second. Carter Johnson found him off the rush and he beat Lavigne for his third of the year.

Jackson Leppard cut the lead to 2-1, scoring a power play goal at 13:36 of the third. He put home a rebound after Buitenhuis made a blocker save and tallied his 11th of the season.

Lavigne was pulled for the extra attacker, but Dickman found a loose puck near the Thunder line and fired a shot into the empty net to make it 3-1.

Wichita wins for the first time in the season-series against Allen since November 14.

Dickman and Exell each had a goal and an assist. Carter Johnson, Logan Fredericks and Jacob Graves each collected helpers. Buitenhuis has wins in back-to-back starts.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to start a three-game series against Idaho starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

