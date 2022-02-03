Booth Shines Again as Malatesta Plays OT Hero
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - It was a tough ask for Mariners goaltender Callum Booth to top his performance from Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena, but on Thursday night at the Colisee Videotron, he managed to do it. Booth made 47 saves through 66 plus minutes and Mariners defenseman Zach Malatesta scored on the power play in the final minute of overtime to give the Mariners their second straight road win over the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 2-1.
The only goal of the opening period belonged to the Lions. Defenseman Dylan Labbe made an individual effort, bringing the puck down the left wing and wrapping it around to the far post before Booth could slide over. It would be the only puck Booth would allow past him all night.
The Mariners quickly found the equalizer in the opening minute of the 2nd period. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Nick Master broke up a play at the defensive blue line and turned it into a two-on-one, Jeri-Leon feeding Master for a one-timer goal to make it 1-1. The rest of the period belonged to Booth, who racked up a number of terrific saves to keep the game tied as the Lions pelted him with 17 shots. With just over a minute to go, it appeared that Shawn St-Amant's shot from the slot deflected up under the crossbar but upon video review the goal was disallowed.
The Lions outshot the Mariners by a heavy margin again in the 3rd, by a count of 16-7. The Maine penalty kill completed a perfect night by killing off a Brendan St-Louis tripping call early on. Booth eclipsed 40 saves as the game entered overtime. With just 1:03 left in the sudden death session, Anthony Nellis took a tripping penalty to send the Mariners to a power play for the remainder of overtime. Mathew Santos teed up Zach Malatesta for a one-timer to end it with 40 seconds left on the clock. It was Malatesta's first goal as a Mariner.
The Mariners (18-15-3-2), wrap up their series with the Lions on Saturday night at 7 PM. After a trip to Newfoundland next week, they make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th against the Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
