Americans College Classic Championship Weekend Set for March 4th & 5th

ALLEN, TX - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken,will host the first ever AMERICANS COLLEGE CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, TX.

The inaugural AMERICANS COLLEGE CLASSIC is presented, in part, by FASTSIGNS PLANO, which is owned by former AMERICANS Defenseman Nolan Descoteaux, who played four seasons of college hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The four-game event features collegiate club hockey programs from Texas Christian University (TCU), Southern Methodist University (SMU), The University of North Texas (UNT), and Dallas Baptist University (DBU).

Dallas Baptist will play the Mustangs of SMU for the AMERICANS COLLEGE CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP on Saturday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The first game of the Classic on November 14, 2021 saw the DBU Patriots down the Horned Frogs of TCU by a score of 12-1, on November 14. SMU advanced to the Championship Game winning a high-scoring affair 10-8, over the Mean Green of North Texas, on January 30, 2022.

The excitement of the first-ever AMERICANS COLLEGE CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP matchup, in what will be an annual event, will bring great competitive play to the ice in Allen, for bragging rights for the next 12 months. The third-place game between UNT and TCU will take place on Friday, March 4, at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Each game in the College Classic is paired with an AMERICANS ECHL game, allowing Season Ticket Members (STMs) and walk-up fans to double their hockey value, as seats for one game are usable as admission to the other that day, with games on March 4 & 5 being played before Americans games against the Idaho Steelheads.

Tickets for the College Classic are on sale now. Tickets for AMERICANS regular season home games, are also on sale now via Ticketmaster, as well as the club's official website, AllenAmericans.com.

