Peters Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters was released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to the Thunder.
Peters returns to Wichita after being loaned to the Condors on January 18. In seven games with Bakersfield, he has two helpers. The second-year blueliner has been loaned to the Condors twice this season.
The Blyth, Ontario native attended training camp with Bakersfield. He was named captain after Opening Weekend. In eight games with the Thunder, Peters has five points (1g, 4a). Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games.
Wichita returns home tomorrow night to host the Idaho Steelheads for a three-game home series starting at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters
