Peters Released from PTO; Returns to Wichita

Wichita Thunder defenseman Alex Peters

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters was released from his PTO with the Condors and returned to the Thunder.

Peters returns to Wichita after being loaned to the Condors on January 18. In seven games with Bakersfield, he has two helpers. The second-year blueliner has been loaned to the Condors twice this season.

The Blyth, Ontario native attended training camp with Bakersfield. He was named captain after Opening Weekend. In eight games with the Thunder, Peters has five points (1g, 4a). Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night to host the Idaho Steelheads for a three-game home series starting at 7:05 p.m.

