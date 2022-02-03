Third Period Strikes Lead to Steelheads 3-0 Shutout Win

February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (24-16-1) scored three times in five minutes early in the third period and took care of business defensively for a 3-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Icemen (22-13-3) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads win all four games in the homestand and have taken six-straight in Boise.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The work put in through the first two periods allowed for the quick strikes early in the third period to come through. Forward David Norris (1:10 3rd) followed up a pass and shot to punch in a backhanded rebound for the eventual game-winner and the 1-0 lead. Nice passing and stick work led to forward Chase Zieky (4:26 3rd) fighting off a stick check minutes later to spread out the lead and provide the first insurance goal. Captain A.J. White (6:10 3rd) then won a puck battle net-front to create a backhanded chance to broaden the lead, 3-0. With a strong goaltending effort by Colton Point, the Steelheads wrapped up their sixth shutout of the season.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Point (26-save shutout)

2. IDH - Chase Zieky (goal)

3. IDH - David Norris (game-winner)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 2nd shutout of the season on 26-save performance

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colton Point: Point earned his second shutout of the season and of the 2022 calendar year, eclipsing his previous shutout best with 26 saves. He shares the most shutouts on the team and now has wins in three-straight as well as five of six contests.

- David Norris: Norris earned his second game-winning goal of the season, and tonight's tally improves his recent good run of form to points in three of four games (2-2-4).

- Chase Zieky: Zieky continues to find the back of the net, and his goal tonight marks goals in three of his last five games as well as six off 11 contests dating back to January 7. Nine of his 10 points have come as goals.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads earned their second shutout of the calendar year and sixth on the season to round out the four-game homestand. In the last 60 calendar days, the Steelheads have posted five shutouts with two coming in the calendar year with both by Colton Point in consecutive months. Steelheads goaltenders have earned consecutive shutouts now three times this season with Jake Kupsky earning the first two followed by two from Matt Jurusik and now two by Point. The Steelheads now have back-to-back six shutout seasons and have earned at least six shutouts in 10 of their last 13 seasons.

ATTENDANCE: 4,553

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a three-game, three-day weekend against the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6:05 p.m. from INTRUST Bank Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" & FloHockey.

