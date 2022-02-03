ECHL Transactions - February 3
February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 3, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Louis-Philippe Denis, F
Maine:
Jonathan Harty, D
South Carolina:
Patrick Kramer, F
Kristian Stead, G
Trois-Rivières:
Olivier Hinse, F
Danick Malouin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Jason Tackett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Florida:
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Idaho:
Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Chays Ruddy, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F returned from loan to Tucson
Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Christian Evers, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Reading:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from Injured Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego
Delete Daniel Mannella, G loaned to San Diego
Delete Jimmy Poreda, G traded to Worcester
Utah:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Nick Mangone, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Worcester:
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2022
- Lewis Zerter-Gossage Returned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Christian Evers Returned from AHL San Jose - Rapid City Rush
- Kyle Marino Reassigned by Chicago Wolves to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 3, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers Acquire Goaltender Jimmy Poreda from Tulsa Oilers - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Trade Jimmy Poreda to Worcester for Cash Considerations - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Add Danielle Goyette to Coaching Staff - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans College Classic Championship Weekend Set for March 4th & 5th - Allen Americans
- Lions and Mariners: Second Game in Two Nights - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by FedEx - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Open Series with Growlers for First Place in the North Division - Reading Royals
- Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades and Bears Meet for First of Five Straight Games - Florida Everblades
- Americans Winning Streak Ends at Three - Allen Americans
- Third Period Strikes Lead to Steelheads 3-0 Shutout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Claims 3-1 Win over Allen on Wednesday Night - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.