ECHL Transactions - February 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 3, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Louis-Philippe Denis, F

Maine:

Jonathan Harty, D

South Carolina:

Patrick Kramer, F

Kristian Stead, G

Trois-Rivières:

Olivier Hinse, F

Danick Malouin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Jason Tackett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Florida:

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Idaho:

Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Frederic Letourneau, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Chays Ruddy, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F returned from loan to Tucson

Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Christian Evers, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Reading:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Gagnon, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from Injured Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego

Delete Daniel Mannella, G loaned to San Diego

Delete Jimmy Poreda, G traded to Worcester

Utah:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F returned from loan to San Diego

Add Nick Mangone, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Worcester:

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2022

