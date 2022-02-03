Christian Evers Returned from AHL San Jose

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Christian Evers has been returned from his loan to the AHL San Jose Barracuda.

Evers appeared in one game for San Jose, making his AHL debut on January 27. He returns to the Rush where he has skated in 37 games and has ten assists and a +6 plus/minus rating. The Waukee, Iowa native is in his first professional season out of the University of Vermont.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa. It begins on Friday night against the Mavericks and puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

