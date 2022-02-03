Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 3, 2022

February 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-3-0) take on the Florida Everblades (22-13-3-3) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, as Orlando opens up a three-game stretch against its in-state rival. The Solar Bears and Everblades have split the first four games of the 15-match regular season series.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Drake Berehowsky is set to coach his 450th game at the helm of the Solar Bears tonight; already first in team history in games coached and victories, he ranks 11th in ECHL history with the most games coached with a single ECHL club, and is fourth among current ECHL coaches with the most games coached with the same team. His next win will be his 217th with Orlando, moving him into a three-way tie with Jason Christie (Peoria) and Derek Laxdal (Idaho) for the 14th-most wins with a single club in league history.

Brad Barone is expected to start in net tonight for the Solar Bears; he is 2-1-0 against Florida with a .940 save percentage.

Tye Felhaber, acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and assigned to Orlando, will make his Solar Bears debut tonight playing on a line with fellow Bolts prospect Odeen Tufto and Hunter Fejes. Felhaber's previous ECHL experience includes a six-game stint with the Idaho Steelheads in 2019-20, tallying 3g-3a.

Hunter Fejes leads Orlando with three points (2g-1a) against the Everblades, despite playing only two of the four total games in the series.

Michael Brodzinski is three points away from 100 (23g-74a) with the Solar Bears.

Dylan Fitze has seven goals in his last 11 games.

Florida is arguably the strongest road team in the ECHL with a 14-4-3-1 (.727) record away from Hertz Arena this season; the Everblades have gone 1-4-0-0 over their last five road games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for Marvel Super Hero Night on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.