Worcester Drops 7th Straight in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Manchester

Worcester, MA- The Worcester Railers HC(30-28-7-4, 71pts) played well enough to win but dropped their seventh straight game in a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Manchester Monarchs (37-29-2-2,78pts) in front of 2,212 fans at the DCU Center on Wednesday evening. With the overtime loss, the Railers are now five points behind Brampton for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with three games remaining and still mathematically alive. Worcester will travel to Portland, ME on Friday to battle the Mariners at 7:15pm.

Tyler Mueller (1-2-3), Nick Sorkin, and Rob Powers scored for Worcester as Mitch Gillam made 20 saves on 22 shots in net through 40 minutes of play before Blake Wajtala made 18 saves to close out the game. Pavel Jenys (1-2-3) and Tim Shoup (1-1-2) led the way offensively for Manchester and Daniil Miromanov scored at 2:25 of overtime for the winner as Charles Williams made 38 saves in net as Worcester dropped their seventh straight game (0-5-2-0) overall.

Each team kept a solid pace in the first period of play as each team found the back of the net once. Tony Cameranesi (23rd) buried a 2-on-1 attempt after a Railers turnover in their own zone at 4:18 to put Manchester up 1-0. Defenseman Tyler Mueller (3rd) sent a rocket from 50 feet away on the right side that beat Charles Williams over the shoulder at 10:51 with Ryan Hitchcock and Barry Almeida assisting to tie the score at 1-1. Worcester outshot Manchester 17-9 in the first 20 minutes of play.

A feisty second period saw the Railers have plenty of chances and a total of 42 penalty minutes between the two clubs which featured a scrap between Ross Olsson and Boko Imama. Worcester fired 17 shots on goal, but Charles Williams stood on his head to keep the Railers at bay. Manchester would get a late strike as Tim Shoup sent a 58-foot wrist shot from the point that went off Mitch Gillam's blocker and into the net at 18:25 to give Manchester a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes of play. Shots were 34-22 in favor of Worcester through two periods of play.

Blake Wajtala replaced Mitch Gillam to start the third period and allowed a goal on the first shot he saw after a puck pinballed straight to Pavel Jenys (14th) in the right circle to give the Monarchs a 3-1 lead. Nick Sorkin (15th) would get the Railers within a goal at 5:05 with a nice deek on top of the crease at 5:04 and Rob Powers (5th) sent a seeing eye shot from the point through a screen for the game tying score at 16:15 to force overtime. Shots were 18-6 in favor of Manchester in the third period of play.

Daniil Miromanov (13th) raced down the middle and alone on Blake Wajtala and had a nice backhand finnish at 2:25 of the overtime frame to give Manchester the 4-3 overtime victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Tyler Mueller (1-2-3) 2nd star: Daniil Miromanov (OTG) 1st star: Tim Shoup (1-1-2) .... final shots were 42-41 in favor of Manchester...Charles Williams (24-14-3) made 38 saves on 41 shots Manchester... Mitch Gillam made 20 saves on 22 shots for Worcester through 40 minutes while Blake Wajtala (1-3-1) made 18 saves on 20 shots in relief.... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Manchester went 0-for-4.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Evan Buitenhuis (inj), Tyler Barnes (ill), Tommy Kelley, Yanick Turcotte (susp), and Ivan Chukarov did not dress for Worcester...it was the first game that Tyler Barnes has missed all season.... Railers are now 16-13-6-1 on home ice this season... the Railers have 3 games remaining (1 home, 2 road)... Worcester has 49 fighting majors this season - they had 45 last season....Rob Olsson fought Boko Imama in the second period.... Dylan Willick had six shots on goal....Barry Almeida (2), Dylan Willick, Tyler Mueller (2), and Ryan Hitchcock all had assists for the Railers.... The Railers have allowed 18 goals in their last three games....the game featured 54 penalty minutes (27 each)....Nick Sorkin finished +3.

