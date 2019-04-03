Swamp Rabbits Hop by Admirals in Overtime

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK VA - Jake Bolton scored at 2:59 of the overtime as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits topped the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday Night at Scope Arena. Christian Horn and Ben Duffy both scored a goal and added an assist in the defeat.

Greenville jumped out front with a goal from Clint Lewis. The Swamp Rabbits cycled the puck in the Norfolk end. Adam Larkin dropped a pass to Brendan Harms in the left circle. Harms then fed Lewis, whose shot from the right circle beat Reichenbach on the glove side to give Greenville a 1-0 lead at 3:15 of the first period.

Norfolk answered the Greenville tally with a goal from Darian Romanko. Alex Rodriguez won the faceoff in the Greenville zone. Romanko skated behind the net and gathered the puck. Romanko skated out in front of the net and fired a shot that hit off a skate and behind Hayton to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The Swamp Rabbits reclaimed their lead with a goal from Austen Brassard. Michael Pelech played the puck in on the left side for Austen Brassard. Brassard skated in on Reichenbach and fired off a shot that beat him on the glove side to give Greenville a 2-1 lead at 17:25 of the first period.

Greenville extended the lead with a goal from Michael Pelech. Kamerin Nault made a deke around an Admirals defender on the left side. Nault shot the puck which was initially saved by Reichenbach. The rebound bounced right to the stick of Pelech who dove and knocked the puck into the Norfolk net to give Greenville a 3-1 lead.

Norfolk answered the Greenville tally with a goal from Christian Horn. Connor Hurley played the puck into the slot for Christian Horn. Horn shot the puck which was initially saved by Hayton. Horn found his own rebound and slid it past Hayton to cut the Greenville lead to 3-2.

Greenville reclaimed their two goal lead with another goal from Michael Pelech. Nault skated in on Reichenbach and fired off a shot. Reichenbach made the initial save, and the puck bounced to the left side and right to the stick of Pelech to give Greenville a 4-2 lead.

The Admirals answered the Greenville goal with a short-handed tally from Eric Roy. Don Olivieri skated with the puck in on the right side for Norfolk. Olivieri passed the puck into the center of the ice for McMorrow. McMorrow fed a pass into the left circle for Roy who fired a shot over the glove of Hayton to cut the Greenville lead to 4-3 at 10:50 of the second period.

Norfolk tied the game on a goal from Ben Duffy. The Admirals won the faceoff in the Greenville zone. Duffy played the puck to the right point for Don Olivieri. Olivieri then played the puck into the left circle for Christian Horn. Horn found Duffy at the left point. Duffy fired off a shot that was stopped by Hayton but rolled right past him to tie the game at four goals apiece at 4:31 of the third period.

The game would remain tied and head to overtime. Jake Bolton scored on an odd man rush and fired a shot over the blocker of Reichenbach at 2:59 of the overtime to give Greenville a 5-4 win over Norfolk. Kyle Hayton made 37 saves on 41 shots and to get the win for Greenville, while Ty Reichenbach made 24 saves on 29 shots and to take the loss for Norfolk.

The Admirals face the Swamp Rabbits again at Scope Arena on Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

