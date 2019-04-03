Alex Breton Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that Americans Rookie Defenseman Alex Breton, has been named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Alex Breton played in 53 games with the Americans this season, before being loaned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. In those 53 games with Allen, he had 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. Since being loaned to Springfield, he has one goal in seven games.

He was signed as a free agent this past off-season by Allen, after four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Gatineau, where he was second on the team in scoring in 2017-2018 with 40 points.

The Americans return to action this Friday night in Wichita against the Thunder. You can watch the game on ECHL TV or listen live on Mixlr.com. Below is the complete All-ECHL Rookie Team.

2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (53 gp, 14g, 25a, 39 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings (57 gp, 28g, 36a, 64 pts.)

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder (54 gp, 20g, 40a, 60 pts.)

F - Myles Powell, Cincinnati Cyclones (55 gp, 30g, 34a, 64 pts.)

Americans Next Game:

Friday, April 5th @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

