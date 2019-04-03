Iacobellis Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

Wichita, KS - Wichita Thunder forward Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-oh-bell-iss) was named to the ECHL's 2018-19 All-Rookie Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

The second-year pro is tied for first among rookies with 40 assists and is third with 60 points. He is second among rookies with 18 power-play assists and 25 power-play points and is tied for fourth with seven power-play goals.

A native of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward turned pro last year, but only appeared in 16 games due to an injury. He had seven points (3g, 4a) before getting hurt in December.

Iacobellis came to Wichita last season after playing a four-year career at UMass-Amherst where he served as the team's captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He finished with 87 points (31g-56a) in 139 career games for the Minutemen, tallying 20 or more points four straight years. He led the team with 21 points (8g-13a) during his senior year and earned an invite to Vancouver Canucks development camp.

The All-Rookie Team for 2018-19 was determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (53 gp, 14g, 25a, 39 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings (57 gp, 28g, 36a, 64 pts.)

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder (54 gp, 20g, 40a, 60 pts.)

F - Myles Powell, Cincinnati Cyclones (55 gp, 30g, 34a, 64 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 19 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

Wichita returns home tonight to host the Kalamazoo Wings starting at 7:05 p.m.

