Cincinnati Clinches 2018-19 Brabham Cup
April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The Cincinnati Cyclones clinched the 2018-19 Brabham Cup championship on Wednesday by virtue of their 3-2 win against Toledo.
The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.
With the win, Cincinnati improved its record to 50-12-8 for 108 points and captures the ECHL regular-season title for the second time in team history. The Cyclones also led the ECHL with 115 points in 2007-08 en route to capturing their first Kelly Cup championship. The 115 points and 55 wins the Cyclones recorded that season stand as the second-most in league history.
Cincinnati secured the Central Division championship, marking its first division title since 2012-13. The Cyclones have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs nine times in the last 12 seasons, winning Kelly Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 while advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2014.
The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 650 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.
Brabham Cup Champions
2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Florida Everblades, 112 points
2016-17 Toledo Walleye, 106 points
2015-16 Missouri Mavericks, 109 points
2014-15 Toledo Walleye, 107 points
2013-14 Alaska Aces, 97 points
2013-14 Alaska Aces, 106 points
2011-12 Alaska Aces, 97 points
2010-11 Alaska Aces, 97 points
2009-10 Idaho Steelheads, 103 points
2008-09 Florida Everblades, 103 points
2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones, 115 points
2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers, 106 points
2005-06 Alaska Aces, 113 points
2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots, 107 points
2003-04 San Diego Gulls, 108 points
2002-03 Toledo Storm, 104 points
2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators, 116 points
2000-01 Trenton Titans, 104 points
1999-00 Florida Everblades, 108 points
1998-99 Pee Dee Pride, 106 points
1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators, 96 points
1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays, 100 points
1995-96 Richmond Renegades, 105 points
1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds, 97 points
1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees, 94 points
1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds, 88 points
1991-92 Toledo Storm, 95 points
1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees, 97 points
1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds, 82 points
1998-89 Erie Panthers, 77 points
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019
- Swamp Rabbits Hop by Admirals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Drops 7th Straight in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Phillips Blocks 39 Shots, MacDonald Scores Twice in 4-1 Win - Reading Royals
- Cincinnati Clinches 2018-19 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Cyclones Claim Brabham Cup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Monarchs on Brink of Playoffs with 4-3 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Four Unanswered Goals Carry Royals over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Sheppard Recalled to Charlotte; Cox Returns from Laval - Florida Everblades
- Tickets Now on Sale for First Two Solar Bears Playoff Home Games - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Alex Breton Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iacobellis Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wichita Thunder
- Tomas Sholl Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces 2018-19 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Chris Collins Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sheppard Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Ink Parker AuCoin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Betzold Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Game Day: K-Wings Look to Seize Playoff Berth in Midweek Tilt with Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Visit Maine with Chance to Rise in Standings - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.