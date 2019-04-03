Cincinnati Clinches 2018-19 Brabham Cup

PRINCETON, N.J. - The Cincinnati Cyclones clinched the 2018-19 Brabham Cup championship on Wednesday by virtue of their 3-2 win against Toledo.

The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.

With the win, Cincinnati improved its record to 50-12-8 for 108 points and captures the ECHL regular-season title for the second time in team history. The Cyclones also led the ECHL with 115 points in 2007-08 en route to capturing their first Kelly Cup championship. The 115 points and 55 wins the Cyclones recorded that season stand as the second-most in league history.

Cincinnati secured the Central Division championship, marking its first division title since 2012-13. The Cyclones have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs nine times in the last 12 seasons, winning Kelly Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 while advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2014.

The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 650 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.

Brabham Cup Champions

2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Florida Everblades, 112 points

2016-17 Toledo Walleye, 106 points

2015-16 Missouri Mavericks, 109 points

2014-15 Toledo Walleye, 107 points

2013-14 Alaska Aces, 97 points

2013-14 Alaska Aces, 106 points

2011-12 Alaska Aces, 97 points

2010-11 Alaska Aces, 97 points

2009-10 Idaho Steelheads, 103 points

2008-09 Florida Everblades, 103 points

2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones, 115 points

2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers, 106 points

2005-06 Alaska Aces, 113 points

2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots, 107 points

2003-04 San Diego Gulls, 108 points

2002-03 Toledo Storm, 104 points

2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators, 116 points

2000-01 Trenton Titans, 104 points

1999-00 Florida Everblades, 108 points

1998-99 Pee Dee Pride, 106 points

1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators, 96 points

1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays, 100 points

1995-96 Richmond Renegades, 105 points

1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds, 97 points

1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees, 94 points

1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds, 88 points

1991-92 Toledo Storm, 95 points

1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees, 97 points

1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds, 82 points

1998-89 Erie Panthers, 77 points

