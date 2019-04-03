Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March
April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' forward Greg Betzold has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March. Last month, Betzold scored eight goals and amassed 16 assists for 24 points in 16 games.
The 24-year-old notched at least one point in 12 of his 16 games and had eight multi-point games, including five points (4g, 1a) in a 6-0 win at Allen on March 6 and three assists in a 5-3 loss at Greenville on March 21. Betzold was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 10 after posting nine points (5g, 4a) in three games.
A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Betzold has 55 points (25g, 30a) in 68 games with the Mavericks this season.
Betzold has recorded 92 points (41g, 51a) in 160 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.
Prior to turning pro, Betzold had 168 points (88g, 80a) in 244 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.
The Mavericks first round playoff opponent is still to be determined, but the Mavericks have confirmed home playoff dates for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club no matter their opponent.
Round One, Game Three vs. TBD April 17, 2019 7:05 p.m.
Round One, Game Four vs. TBD April 19, 2019 7:05 p.m.
Round One, Game Five vs. TBD* April 20, 2019 7:05 p.m.
*if necessary
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iacobellis Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wichita Thunder
- Tomas Sholl Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces 2018-19 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Chris Collins Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sheppard Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Ink Parker AuCoin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Betzold Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Game Day: K-Wings Look to Seize Playoff Berth in Midweek Tilt with Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Visit Maine with Chance to Rise in Standings - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March
- Raskob's Late Goal Sends Mavs to Third Straight Victory
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Dates
- Mavs Monday: KC Looks to Build on Momentum Towards Postseason
- Mavs Wrap up Road Trip in Winning Fashion, Take Down Indy 5-2