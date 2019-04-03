Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March

PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' forward Greg Betzold has been named the CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March. Last month, Betzold scored eight goals and amassed 16 assists for 24 points in 16 games.

The 24-year-old notched at least one point in 12 of his 16 games and had eight multi-point games, including five points (4g, 1a) in a 6-0 win at Allen on March 6 and three assists in a 5-3 loss at Greenville on March 21. Betzold was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 10 after posting nine points (5g, 4a) in three games.

A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Betzold has 55 points (25g, 30a) in 68 games with the Mavericks this season.

Betzold has recorded 92 points (41g, 51a) in 160 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.

Prior to turning pro, Betzold had 168 points (88g, 80a) in 244 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Mavericks first round playoff opponent is still to be determined, but the Mavericks have confirmed home playoff dates for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club no matter their opponent.

Round One, Game Three vs. TBD April 17, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Four vs. TBD April 19, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Five vs. TBD* April 20, 2019 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

