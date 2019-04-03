Tickets Now on Sale for First Two Solar Bears Playoff Home Games

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale for the team's first two home dates. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets now. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

The Solar Bears will host Games 1 and 2 of the South Division Semifinals at Amway Center on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first-round opponent has yet to be determined - a full schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

NEXT GAME: Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers when the Solar Bears host Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light on Thursday, April 4 as Orlando takes on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

