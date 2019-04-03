Iacobellis Scores in OT Loss to Wings

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Tanner Sorenson scored with just over a minute to go in overtime to help Kalamazoo knock off Wichita by the final of 2-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Steven Iacobellis had the only Thunder goal of the night with assists to Corey Kalk and Mark MacMillan.

Early in the first, Iacobellis made it 1-0 off a face-off win to the left of Ivan Kulbakov. Kalk made a great play after MacMillan won the draw and he found Iacobellis for his 21st of the season. The rest of the first was a defensive struggle with Wichita out-shooting the Wings, 11-9.

In the second, former Thunder forward Michael Neal tallied his eighth of the year to make it 1-1. He caught an outlet pass up the left wing, came down on a two-on-one break and buried it past Stuart Skinner.

The Thunder out-chanced the Wings in the third, but the game was still deadlocked at one. Kalamazoo nearly took the lead with under three to play, but Skinner made a spectacular save to keep it tied. Kalamazoo created a turnover behind Wichita net and Skinner was forced to dive across the create and got a piece of the shot with his stick.

In the overtime, Sorenson netted the game-winner during a give-and-go at the top of the circles and beat Skinner with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

Iacobellis scored in his first game since February 23rd. Kalk records his eighth point in 11 games with the Thunder. MacMillan records his 36th point of the year with his helper.

Wichita remains at home this Friday night to host the Allen Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.