K-Wings Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Overtime Victory

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Wichita, KS - Tanner Sorenson scored in overtime as the K-Wings topped the Thunder 2-1 on Wednesday night, clinching a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.

The K-Wings move past the Komets into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Fort Wayne, with the victory.

Wichita scored first as Steven Iacobellis returned to the lineup and put the home team on the board. After an offensive zone faceoff Iacobellis found himself with an opportunity from the high slot and snapped a shot past Ivan Kulbakov to put Wichita up 1-0.

In the second Michael Neal evened up the scoring 6:19 into the period. Entering the zone in a two-on-one Neal backed the defender in before placing a wrist shot into the top left corner to tie the game at 1-1.

Tied through the final frame of regulation the K-Wings went into the overtime period looking to cap off the night with a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Club Direct. In the extra period it was Tanner Sorenson who played hero, scoring the game winning goal with 1:08 left in the overtime period. Sorenson's tally clinched the victory and a spot in the Kelly Cup playoffs for the K-Wings.

Kulbakov stopped 35 of 36 shots in the victory, while Stuart Skinner stopped 23 of 25 shots in the defeat.

Kalamazoo wraps up the regular season with a pair of games in Tulsa against the Oilers on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.