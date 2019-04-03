ECHL Transactions - April 3
April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 3, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Phil Johansson, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Miles Gendron, D
Fort Wayne:
Eric Levine, G
South Carolina:
Mike Chen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Overhardt, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Jonathan Racine, D recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Alex Wideman, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Joe Cox, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte
Indy:
Add Woody Hudson, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Mitch Ferguson, D signed ATO, added to active roster [4/2]
Orlando:
Add Parker AuCoin, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Toledo:
Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Tulsa:
Delete Dylan Bredo, D recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Chris Schornack, G added as EBUG
Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Steven Iacobellis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Barnes, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
