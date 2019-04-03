ECHL Transactions - April 3

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 3, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Phil Johansson, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Miles Gendron, D

Fort Wayne:

Eric Levine, G

South Carolina:

Mike Chen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Overhardt, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Jonathan Racine, D recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Alex Wideman, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Marnell, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Joe Cox, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte

Indy:

Add Woody Hudson, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Mitch Ferguson, D signed ATO, added to active roster [4/2]

Orlando:

Add Parker AuCoin, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Toledo:

Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Tulsa:

Delete Dylan Bredo, D recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Chris Schornack, G added as EBUG

Delete Joe Cannata, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Steven Iacobellis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Barnes, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.