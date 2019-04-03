Cyclones Claim Brabham Cup

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have earned the 2018-19 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions, following a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. This is the second Brabham Cup for the Cyclones who also took the prize during the 2007-08 campaign, before ultimately going on to win their first of two Kelly Cup championships in a three-year span.

The Brabham Cup solidifies Cincinnati as the top seed in the ECHL overall, and guarantees the 'Clones home ice advantage throughout the entirety of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.

"The Brabham Cup is a great accomplishment; one that is based on consistency and performance, and a reflection of a lot of hard work and commitment," remarked Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas . "Ultimately, this is a reflection of our entire organization from our ownership and front office to our affiliates in Buffalo and Rochester, and most of all, our fans who have supported us from the beginning."

The Cyclones clinched the ECHL's Central Division title back on March 20, marking their first division title since the 2012-13 season. They ultimately fell to the eventual Kelly Cup champion Reading Royals in the Eastern Conference Finals that season. This will the 10th trip to the postseason for the Cyclones since returning to action for the 2006-07 season, and the third berth in the last four seasons. The Cyclones have won three division championships in that time (2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13), and have a pair of Kelly Cup championships in 2008 and 2010. Cincinnati also made a third trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2014, falling in six games to the Alaska Aces.

Tickets for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are on sale now, and start at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more. The Cyclones open up the 2019 playoff schedule with Games 1 and 2 on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, against an opponent who is yet to be determined.

