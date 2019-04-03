Cyclones Claim Brabham Cup
April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have earned the 2018-19 Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular Season Champions, following a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. This is the second Brabham Cup for the Cyclones who also took the prize during the 2007-08 campaign, before ultimately going on to win their first of two Kelly Cup championships in a three-year span.
The Brabham Cup solidifies Cincinnati as the top seed in the ECHL overall, and guarantees the 'Clones home ice advantage throughout the entirety of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club.
"The Brabham Cup is a great accomplishment; one that is based on consistency and performance, and a reflection of a lot of hard work and commitment," remarked Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas . "Ultimately, this is a reflection of our entire organization from our ownership and front office to our affiliates in Buffalo and Rochester, and most of all, our fans who have supported us from the beginning."
The Cyclones clinched the ECHL's Central Division title back on March 20, marking their first division title since the 2012-13 season. They ultimately fell to the eventual Kelly Cup champion Reading Royals in the Eastern Conference Finals that season. This will the 10th trip to the postseason for the Cyclones since returning to action for the 2006-07 season, and the third berth in the last four seasons. The Cyclones have won three division championships in that time (2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13), and have a pair of Kelly Cup championships in 2008 and 2010. Cincinnati also made a third trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2014, falling in six games to the Alaska Aces.
Tickets for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are on sale now, and start at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more. The Cyclones open up the 2019 playoff schedule with Games 1 and 2 on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, against an opponent who is yet to be determined.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, a nd the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019
- Swamp Rabbits Hop by Admirals in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Drops 7th Straight in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Phillips Blocks 39 Shots, MacDonald Scores Twice in 4-1 Win - Reading Royals
- Cincinnati Clinches 2018-19 Brabham Cup - ECHL
- Cyclones Claim Brabham Cup - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Monarchs on Brink of Playoffs with 4-3 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Four Unanswered Goals Carry Royals over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Sheppard Recalled to Charlotte; Cox Returns from Laval - Florida Everblades
- Tickets Now on Sale for First Two Solar Bears Playoff Home Games - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Alex Breton Named to All-ECHL Rookie Team - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Iacobellis Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Wichita Thunder
- Tomas Sholl Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces 2018-19 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Chris Collins Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sheppard Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Ink Parker AuCoin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Betzold Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Game Day: K-Wings Look to Seize Playoff Berth in Midweek Tilt with Thunder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Visit Maine with Chance to Rise in Standings - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.