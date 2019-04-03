Solar Bears Ink Parker AuCoin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Parker AuCoin to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Additionally, rookie defenseman Zach Frye has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

AuCoin, 20, joins Orlando after completing his major junior season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, where he posted totals of 84 points (42g-42a) and 21 penalty minutes in 68 regular season games and added three points (1g-2a) and six penalty minutes in five playoff contests. The 6-foot, 199-pound forward's 42 goals in the regular season were tied for the sixth-most on the junior circuit.

The native of St. Albert, Alberta spent his entire junior career with the Americans, collecting 180 points (88g-92a) and 89 penalty minutes in 262 career games.

Frye, 25, had logged 16 points (5g-11a) and 58 penalty minutes in 25 games since his loan to Orlando on Feb. 5. He returns to the Barracuda, where he has added two points (1g-1a) in five games.

