Tomas Sholl Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Sholl, 24, is one of six members of the All-Rookie Team and the only goaltender following a 25-12-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage with three shutouts. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native leads all ECHL rookie goaltenders in goals-against average while sitting second among rookies in wins and leading the ECHL in save percentage.

Sholl began his career with the Steelheads after being acquired via trade on Feb. 28, 2018, playing in 11 games to close the season while posting a 9-0-2 record in those appearances. The winning trend tailored into this season, and his 25 wins puts him tied for 5th most in Steelheads ECHL history for a single-season. All three major statistical categories rank in the top-10 single-season performances in the franchise's last 16 seasons in the ECHL.

He was also named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week on March 26, his third-career weekly honor, after a two-win week while allowing only two goals with one shutout and a .967 save percentage.

The ECHL All-Rookie Team for 2018-19 is determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (53 gp, 14g, 25a, 39 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings (57 gp, 28g, 36a, 64 pts.)

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder (54 gp, 20g, 40a, 60 pts.)

F - Myles Powell, Cincinnati Cyclones (55 gp, 30g, 34a, 64 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 19 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

