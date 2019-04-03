Chris Collins Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

Kalamazoo, MI - Forward Chris Collins was named to the ECHL All-Rookie team as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

Collins, 26, leads the K-Wings with 64 points (28g, 36a) in 57 games this season for Kalamazoo. The rookie also leads the K-Wings and entire ECHL in short-handed goals (6), and points (10). The Calgary, AB native joined the K-Wings after playing five seasons at the University of Calgary where he amassed 131 points (57g, 74a) in 140 games for the Dinos.

The full ECHL All-Rookie Team list can be found below.

2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (53 gp, 14g, 25a, 39 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings (57 gp, 28g, 36a, 64 pts.)

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder (54 gp, 20g, 40a, 60 pts.)

F - Myles Powell, Cincinnati Cyclones (55 gp, 30g, 34a, 64 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 19 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

The team, voted on by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members, is comprised of one goaltender, two defensemen, and three forwards.

