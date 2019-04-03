Sheppard Named to 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Derek Sheppard has been named to the ECHL's 2018-19 All-Rookie Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Sheppard, who is one of six members of the All-Rookie Team, is tied for first among ECHL rookie defensemen with 14 goals and is third among rookie defensemen with 40 points.

The York University (USports) product played in 10 games for the Everblades last season and translated that experience into the best offensive season by a 'Blades rookie defenseman in team history this year. Sheppard's 40-point campaign is the highest point output by a Florida rookie blueliner in the franchise's 21 ECHL seasons and is the highest by a 'Blades rookie rear guard since Bobby Raymond's 34-point season in 2010-11.

Sheppard has been a key component of the Everblades power play this season, scoring six power-play goals and adding eight power-play assists. His power-play goal total is second among ECHL defensemen and tied for first among rookie defensemen.

The 6-foot, 215-pound defenseman has tabbed nine multi-point games this year, including his career-high of three points on four occasions. He notched seven points (4g-3a) last season with Florida after finishing his college career with 100 points (33g-67a) in 111 career games with the Lions.

Sheppard parlayed his strong rookie season into his first American Hockey League contract, which he signed with the Charlotte Checkers in mid-December, and has played in six AHL games this season. He posted his first career AHL point with an assist in a 6-3 Charlotte win over the Belleville Senators on Jan. 5.

The full All-Rookie Team is below. A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Alex Breton, Allen Americans (53gp, 14g, 25a, 39 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings (57gp, 28g, 36a, 64 pts.)

F - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita Thunder (54gp, 20g, 40a, 60 pts.)

F - Myles Powell, Cincinnati Cyclones (55gp, 30g, 34a, 64 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 19 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15) and Landon Bow (2016-17).

The Everblades host the Orlando Solar Bears and Jacksonville Icemen on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to close out the regular season. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

-

Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.