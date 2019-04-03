Bolton's Goal Caps off Thrilling Win in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - 2:01 into overtime, Jake Bolton converted a 2-on-1 break, and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits started a three-game swing in Norfolk in victorious fashion. Greenville never trailed in a 5-4 win over the Admirals in overtime.

Bolton dug the puck out of a scrum in the neutral zone during the 3-on-3 session and began an odd-man rush with Zach Franko. Bolton's shot tipped off of a Norfolk defender over the glove of goaltender Ty Reichenbach to close out the victory for the visitors.

The top line was all over the beleaguered Norfolk defense, who averaged nearly four goals against per game. Michael Pelech finished the game with two goals and an assist, Austen Brassard with a goal and an assist, and Kamerin Nault two assists, one of them of the truly spectacular variety.

Additionally, as a team, the Swamp Rabbits shot a strong 17.2%.

Kyle Hayton picked up his second win in a Greenville uniform with 37 saves on 41 Norfolk offerings. He contended with all three periods in regulation where the Admirals outshot the Swamp Rabbits.

The Swamp Rabbits held several leads, including the opening salvo over three minutes into the first period. The power play came alive thanks to defenseman Clint Lewis, who took a cross-ice dish from Brendan Harms to strike on one of three Greenville power plays.

As seemed to be tradition all night, Norfolk had a response. Nine minutes later, Darian Romanko scored his first professional goal on a wraparound. It didn't take long for the Rabbits to make Norfolk pay for a defensive zone miscue. Pelech found Brassard flying the zone, and he converted on the breakaway for his 22nd goal of the season, and a 2-1 lead after the first.

Both teams exchanged a pair of goals in the middle frame. Pelech posted both of his goals, tap-ins from the crease, in different ways. His first came off of a blocked shot from Nault, and his second on the most spectacular play of the season.

Nault entered the offensive zone flying on a pass from Lewis. First, he pulled a silky toe drag through Don Olivieri, twirled a 360 shot on goal, and the rebound spat right out to Pelech who stashed home the easy-peasy rebound to give the Swamp Rabbits a 4-2 advantage.

Norfolk utilized special teams to claw even. First, a shorthanded goal- the 20th given up by Greenville this season- scored by Eric Roy, pulled the score to 4-3. Then, a power play early in the third period saw leading scorer Ben Duffy convert on a fluky shot to tie the score.

Wednesday's game at the Scope was the first one between these two teams since Halloween.

The Swamp Rabbits' trip in Norfolk continues after a day off on Thursday. Friday, the two teams rematch at 7:00 p.m.

