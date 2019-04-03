Monarchs on Brink of Playoffs with 4-3 Win

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Manchester Monarchs took down the Worcester Railers, in overtime, by a score of 4-3, Wednesday night at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs (37-29-2-2) moved to within one point of clinching a playoff spot after defeating the Railers (30-28-7-4) in overtime by a score of 4-3.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 4:18 of the first period on the 23rd goal of the season by Tony Cameranesi. Bokondji Imama stepped over the blue line and found Cameranesi in front of the net, where he roofed a shot over the arm of Railers goaltender Mitch Gillam, to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

The Railers responded at 10:51 of the first period on the third goal of the season by Tyler Mueller. Ryan Hitchcock found Mueller at the right point, where he one-timed a shot, past the reach of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, making the score, 1-1.

Manchester regained the lead at 18:25 of the second period on the first professional goal by Tim Shoup, during 4-on-4 play. Shoup walked along the blue line and wristed a high shot, that deflected off the arm of Gillam and into the net, giving Manchester a 2-1 lead.

Manchester extended their lead at :28 of the third period on the 14th goal of the season by Pavel Jenys. Sam Kurker ripped a shot from the left circle, that was deflected off a leg to Jenys at the side of the net, where he fired a shot past Railers goaltender Blake Wojtala, to give the Monarchs a 3-1 lead.

Worcester pulled back within one at 5:04 of the third period on the 15th goal of the season by Nick Sorkin. Sorkin crashed the net, following up a rebound and pushed the puck between the legs of Williams, making the score, 3-2.

The Railers tied the game at 16:15 of the third period on the fifth goal of the season by Robert Powers. Powers wristed a shot from the left point, that found its way through traffic and bounced past Williams, tying the score, 3-3.

The Monarchs ended the game in overtime on the 13th goal of the season by Daniil Miromanov. Miromanov carried the puck from his own defensive zone and blew past the Railers defenders, where he pulled the puck to his backhand and went top shelf, over Wojtala, to give the Monarchs a 4-3 victory.

