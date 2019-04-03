Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones forward Myles Powell has been named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team. This is the second-consecutive year that a Cyclone has been represented on the All-Rookie Team, joining last year's ECHL Rookie of the Year, Justin Danforth, who was also named to the team.

A native of Comox, BC, Powell is tied for the lead in ECHL rookie scoring with 30 goals and 34 assists for 64 total points, through 55 games. Additionally, he ranks first amongst ECHL first years and is tied for sixth overall in goals, and is second on the team and tied for seventh overall in the ECHL in points. He also leads all rookies and is second in the ECHL with a plus-45 on-ice rating.

Powell is currently on a five-game point streak, accounting for five goals and two assists in that time, and has points in 13 of his last 16 games overall, amassing 10 goals and 12 assists. He has enjoyed a pair of season-high seven-game point streak from November 7-21 (8g, 3a), and again from February 1-20 (6g, 7a). His first seven-game point streak also included a career-high six-game goal scoring streak (8g). Overall, Powell has point streaks of five or more games on six occasions this season, and has failed to find the score sheet in just 14 of is 55 games played.

Powell has also appeared in six games for the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones.

Powell is currently in his first full pro season, after appearing in seven games in 2017-18 between the Cyclones and r Americans. He accounted for a goal and two assists in those contests, along with a pair of assists in four playoff games for Cincinnati. Prior to turning pro, Powell spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.), where he accounted for 45 goals and 60 assists in 149 career games. A full list of the 2019 ECHL All-Rookie Team can be found below:

Goaltender - Tomas Sholl, Idaho

Defenseman - Alex Breton, Allen

Defenseman - Derek Sheppard, Florida

Forward - Chris Collins, Kalamazoo

Forward - Steven Iacobellis, Wichita

Forward - Myles Powell, Cincinnati

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.