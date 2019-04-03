Phillips Blocks 39 Shots, MacDonald Scores Twice in 4-1 Win
April 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Portland, ME - Josh MacDonald generated four points (2g), Jamie Phillips blocked a season-high 39 shots and the Reading Royals came from behind for the fourth straight game to dump the Maine Mariners, 4-1, Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals scored the last four goals of the game and Reading's win moves the team into fifth place at 74 points, two behind Brampton for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot.
MacDonald scored consecutive goals, including the game-winner, to power Reading ahead by two. His second goal made it 3-1 Royals on the power play early in the third. Phillips blocked nine shots in the third. Chris McCarthy finished with three points (1g) and put away the game with an empty-net goal.
Francois Brassard blocked 36 shots in defeat.
The Royals allowed the first goal in the final six minutes of the first, but scored the next two. Nick Luukko tied the game at one on the man up with 3:14 to go in the opening frame. MacDonald scored in the second to provide Reading a 2-1 advantage entering the last period.
Reading completes the regular season with a home-and-home against the Adirondack Thunder, starting Fri., Apr. 5 at 7:00 p.m. in Glens Falls, NY. The Royals' final home game of the regular season is Sat., Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. on FANdemonium with prize giveaways at every whistle.
(14:42, 1st). While on the power play, Corey Mackin chopped the puck at the right doorstep and kept it alive to Josh MacDonald. He flung it off Chris McCarthy's stick to the high slot for Luukko and the captain scored his ninth of the season. He is one point away from tying the Royals defenseman record for points in a career (86, Simon Tremblay). Reading finished 2-for-3 on the power play and killed both Maine opportunities.
Phillips blocked 17 shots in the first and 13 in the second.
With 4:02 left in the second, a center-ice steal allowed the Royals to come in on a 2-on-1 and take the lead. Kevin Goumas skated over the Maine line to the left-wing circle and crossed it for a one-timed bomb goal from MacDonald. The fourth-year professional tops Reading with 27 goals this season, a personal single-season best. Mackin earned his second assist on the goal.
MacDonald scored again on the power play at 4:05 of the third and provided Reading a two-goal edge. McCarthy lasered a wrist shot from the left circle off Brassard and Alex Roos slipped it to the right post for a jam-in goal. MacDonald has five multi-goal games this campaign to lead the team.
Regular Season Finale
Sat., Apr. 6: FANdemonium with prize giveaways at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack
1) The Royals will hand out prizes to fans at every stoppage in play!
2) Season Ticket Holder jersey off our backs
