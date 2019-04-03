Kansas City's Betzold Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' forward Greg Betzold has been named the CCM ECHL?Player of the Month for March.

Betzold scored eight goals and added 16 assists for 24 points in 16 games during the month.

The 24-year-old tallied at least one point in 12 of his 16 games and had eight multi-point games, including five points (4g-1a) in a 6-0 win at Allen on March 6 and three assists in a 5-3 loss at Greenville on March 21. Betzold was named ECHL?Player of the Week for the week ending Maerch 10 after posting nine points (5g-4a) in three games.

A native of Bel Air, Maryland, Betzold has 55 points (25g-30a) in 68 games with the Mavericks this season.

Betzold has recorded 92 points (41g-51a) in 160 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Cincinnati and Elmira.

Prior to turning pro, Betzold had 168 points (88g-80a) in 244 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League.

Runners Up: Nick Bligh, Atlanta (14 gp, 8g, 8a, 16 pts.), Shawn Szydlowski,?Fort Wayne (16 gp, 6g, 14a, 20 pts.) and Troy Bourke, Orlando (15 gp, 4g, 18a, 22 pts).

Also Nominated: James Henry (Adirondack), Elgin Pearce (Idaho), Mathew Thompson (Indy), Dajon Mingo (Jacksonville), Brady Ferguson (Newfoundland), Ben Duffy (Norfolk), Jonathan Charbonneau (South Carolina), Dylan Sadowy (Toledo), Stephen Perfetto (Tulsa), Winston Day Chief (Wheeling) and Quentin Shore (Wichita).

