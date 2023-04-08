Worcester Defeats Bisons on Saturday Afternoon

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons dropped their third consecutive game at Sahlen Field on Saturday via a 13-4 defeat at the hands of the Worcester Red Sox.

The WooSox got things started early, with 3 home runs in the first two innings, to jump out to a quick 3-0 lead. The lead grew to 10 before Buffalo made the score 10-1 thanks to a Rob Brantly 2B that scored Spencer Horwitz in the bottom of the seventh. Later in the frame, Ernie Clement knocked a single that led to a pair errors by Worcester's Narciso Crook, allowing Brantley and Rafael Lantigua to score for the Herd and cut the lead to seven.

Following a three-run eighth inning for the WooSox that saw the lead grow to 13-3, Buffalo brought in catcher Stevie Berman to pitch and get the final three outs for the Herd, with Berman not allowing a hit and throwing eight strikes on 12 pitches.

It was the fourth time that Berman pitched in his professional career. The last Bisons position player to pitch was Colton Shaver on August 17, 2022 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Clement hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth off Joe Jacques to try and spark a rally by cutting the lead to nine, but the comeback wasn't meant to be as Jacques was able to close the door on Buffalo to secure the 13-4 win for Worcester.

The two teams will meet for a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon starting at 12:05 p.m. Right hander Yosver Zulueta is scheduled to make his season debut for the Herd in game one of the twin bill. Zulueta is ranked as the third ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.