Jackson, Perkins Power Sounds Past Redbirds

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alex Jackson and Blake Perkins each homered, and five different players had multi-hit games on Saturday afternoon, as the Nashville Sounds cruised past the Memphis Redbirds, 6-2, at AutoZone Park. The Sounds have won three of their last four and can take the series with a win Sunday in the finale.

Eddy Alvarez and Andruw Monasterio each drove in a run in the second inning to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead, and then Jackson belted a three-run homer to left, his second of the series, for a 5-0 advantage. After the Redbirds got single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, Perkins launched his first homer of the year in the eighth to make it 6-2. Jon Singleton and Skye Bolt each had three hits, and Alvarez, Perkins, and Jackson each had two.

On the mound, a group of six Sounds pitchers limited Memphis to just six hits. Starter Pedro Fernandez did not allow a run over three-plus innings in a no-decision, Tyler Herb (1-0) got the win, and Tyson Miller and Lucas Erceg combined for three scoreless frames. Alex Claudio and Jake Cousins each allowed one run.

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 CT. Right-hander Robert Stock is scheduled to start for the Sounds (5-3) and oppose right-hander Tommy Parsons for Memphis (3-5) in a rematch of Tuesday's series opener.

Post-Game Notes

* The Sounds' pitching staff owns a league-best 2.18 ERA (16er/66ip) through the first eight games. * Reliever Lucas Erceg has pitched five scoreless and hitless innings over three outings to start the season. * The Sounds' offense has reached 10+ hits in five of their first eight games of the season...the team is 4-1 in those games. * Blake Perkins (2-for-5, HR) registered his team-high 3rd multi-game of the season on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.