Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 8 vs. Durham

FIRST THINGS FIRST

For the seventh game in a row to start the season, Jacksonville got their leadoff man on to begin their first at-bats when Xavier Edwards singled on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning from Durham starter Cooper Criswell. Of those seven leadoff baserunners, five have come on swings on the first pitch, with the lone exceptions being a single on an 0-1 pitch to Garrett Hampson on March 31 at Gwinnett and a 1-1 pitch to Edwards last night against Durham. Six of those seven leadoff baserunners have also come via hits; Brian Miller reached on an error to start the Jumbo Shrimp's contest on April 2 at the Stripers.

A-B-C, EASY AS 1-2-3

Jacksonville is coming off their best pitching performance of the year in Friday's 4-3 win over Durham. The three runs allowed were the club's fewest in a game in 2023, with the Jumbo Shrimp's 16 strikeouts ranking as the most for any team in the IL this season and the most for the Jumbo Shrimp since fanning 17 Durham Bulls on May 20, 2022.

Jacksonville also recorded two 1-2-3 innings; they now have just 20 in their 66.2 innings pitched this season.

RAGING BULLS

Durham, who won the 2022 Triple-A Championship, was the team that Jacksonville struggled the most with during the 2022 campaign. The Jumbo Shrimp were just 9-15 (.375) against the Bulls despite getting outscored by just one run, 117-116, during the season series. Of those 24 contests, 13 were decided by three runs or fewer. Jacksonville finished just 4-9 in those closley-decided affairs against their adversaries from the Bull City.

THE ENDS JUSTIFY THE MEANS

Only one team in the IL (Omaha) has scored more runs than Jacksonville through the season's first seven games. Despite the club's 47 runs scored, the Jumbo Shrimp rank 10th in average (.246), T-17th in on-base percentage (.308), 11th in slugging percentage (.427) and 12th in OPS (.735). With runners in scoring position, though, Jacksonville's slash line jumps up to .265/.316/.470/.786, figures that rank fourth, 14th, fourth and seventh, respectively.

ON THE OTHER SIDE THOUGH...

While the Jumbo Shrimp are second in the league in runs scored, they also have ceded the most runs in the IL by a huge margin. Jacksonville has yielded 60 runs, an average of 8.6 per game. Durham, which places 19th in the 20-team league entering play on Saturday, has surrendered 47 tallies (6.7 per game) and are closer to 11th-place than to Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp have issued the second- most walks (40) in the circuit, while ranking 19th in batting average against (.290) and last in hits allowed (76). The club has surrendered at least five runs in all but one game so far.

GO C.J., GO C.J., GO C.J., GO

On Jacksonville's slugging offense, perhaps no one has shined more than C.J. Hinojosa. Through five games thus far in 2023, Hinojosa is 9-for-21, slashing a robust .429/.435/.905/1.340 with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine RBIs and three runs scored. The Houston native ranks tied for second in the International League in RBIs, fifth in both batting average and slugging and seventh in OPS. He has knocked in at least one run in every game he's played so far this year, with hits in four of his five contests.

SHRIMP BITES

Jordan Groshans has at least one hit in all seven games so far this season, going 8-for-30 (.267/.313/.300/.613) at the plate with one double, three RBIs and five runs scored...

Bryan Hoeing's three runs allowed was the first time since Opening Day that a Jacksonville starter has yielded three runs or fewer in a start... Left-handed pitcher Steven Okert is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday. He is the first Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2023. Nine Marlins rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2022.

